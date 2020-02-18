Gold Price Analysis: Positive beyond six-week-old falling trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold takes the bids inside a two-week-old rising trend channel, crosses 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January month declines.
  • The channel’s support, 50% Fibonacci retracement restrict the short-term downside.
  • Early-month top on the buyer’s radar.

Gold prices take the bids to $1,586.50, +0.35%, during the pre-European session on Tuesday. The yellow metal recently broke a downward sloping trend line stretched from January 08. Though, the resistance line of the short-term ascending trend channel and the monthly top could restrict the bullion’s further upside.

Should there be a further upside beyond $1,594/95 region, $1,600 could offer an intermediate halt to the run-up towards the yearly top surrounding $1,612.

Meanwhile, the precious metal’s declines below resistance-turn-support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at $1,582, could fetch the quote towards another key support confluence. The same includes the said channel’s lower line and 50% Fibonacci retracement around $1,573/72.

In a case where the bears keep dominating past-$1,572, the return of the $1,545 and the yearly bottom close to $1,536 can’t be ruled out.

Gold four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1586.28
Today Daily Change 5.33
Today Daily Change % 0.34%
Today daily open 1580.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1570.97
Daily SMA50 1539.07
Daily SMA100 1510.29
Daily SMA200 1467.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1583.84
Previous Daily Low 1578.88
Previous Weekly High 1584.36
Previous Weekly Low 1561.99
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1580.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1581.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 1578.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 1576.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 1573.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1583.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 1586.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 1588.53

 

 

