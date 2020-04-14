Gold Price Analysis: Path of least resistance remains to the upside after topping $1,730 – Confluence Detector

After hitting new seven-year highs, the gold price has continued advancing and has topped $1,730. What are the next targets for precious metal? The Federal Reserve's massive printing and the return of traders after Easter are behind the upside move.

A quick look already reveals that XAU/USD has stronger support than resistance.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that minor resistance awaits at $1,731, which is the meeting point of the most recent high and the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1.

It is followed by $1,742, which is a major hurdle – where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 2 hits the price. The next level is $1,749, which is when yet another Pivot Pointe, the one-day R2, is seen.

Strong support awaits at $1,728 – the previous target – which is the convergence of the Bollinger Band one-day Upper, the previous 4h-high, and the Simple Moving Average 5-15m. This cluster of support stands out on the chart and is more robust than the resistance lines mentioned beforehand.

Further down, at $1,724, the previous daily high, the SAM 5-1h, and the BB 15min-Middle all meet.

The next considerable cushion is at $1,714, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and the PP one-week R1.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

