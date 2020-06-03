Gold Price Analysis: Off lows, still in the red around $1720 level ahead of US macro data

- Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Wednesday.
- Optimism over global economic recovery remained supportive of the rally in equity markets.
- The upbeat market mood was seen exerting some pressure on the safe-haven precious metal.
- The prevalent USD selling bias turned out to be a key factor that helped limit deeper losses.
Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to pare some of the early losses to the $1713 area.
The equity markets across the world extended their recent bullish run amid the growing optimism over a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy. This, in turn, weighed on traditional safe-haven assets and led to the second day of a negative move for the precious metal.
The commodity retreated further from near two-week tops set on Tuesday and dropped to three-day lows. However, heightened concerns over a further escalation in the US-China tensions and civic unrest across the US over the death of George Floyd helped limit deeper losses.
This coupled with the sustained US dollar selling further extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The yellow metal attracted some dip-buying ahead of the $1710 level, though the attempted bounce lacked any strong bullish conviction.
The metal was last seen trading around the $1720 region as market participants now look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus. Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.
The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities during the early North American session. The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's closely watched US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1718.8
|Today Daily Change
|-8.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|1727.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.31
|Daily SMA50
|1693.04
|Daily SMA100
|1637.99
|Daily SMA200
|1567.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1737.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1693.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1730.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1736.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1708.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1741.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1754.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1764.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.12 amid upbeat ADP figures
EUR/USD is trading around 1.12, the highest since March. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid optimism for reopening and stimulus, shrugging off civil unrest. ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat expectations with a loss of only 2.76 million jobs.
GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates the latest gains just around 1.26 amid dollar weakness. The Brexit impasse continues despite hopes for mutual concessions. Markit's Final Services PMI beat expectations with 29 points, still reflecting deep contraction.
Crypto market stays strong despite yesterday's sell-off
Once the storm has passed, the real effects are zero at the technical analysis level. The impact on sentiment has been great and returns the market to a neutral level. The market is still in a phase of accumulation, according to a well-known quantitative analyst.
WTI: Aims to fill the early-March gap above $41.00
WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Gold: Off lows, still in the red around $1720 level ahead of US macro data
Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to pare some of the early losses to the $1713 area.