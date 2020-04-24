Gold Price Analysis: Near-term rally stalls below $1,740 resistance area

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • XAU/USD two-day rally stalls below resistance area at $1,740.
  • Gold prices lose momentum as market sentiment brightens.

XAU/USD's two-day rally from week lows at $1,661 hit on Tuesday has taken a breather on Friday, after hitting resistance area at $1,740. The 4-hour chart shows gold prices breaking below the positive trendline supporting the pair during the last two days, to start a consolidative phase, moving below the mentioned $1,740 and so far, steady above $1,700.

The precious metal has rallied this week, with investors rushing for safety amid collapsing oil prices and macroeconomic data starting to show the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown in the world's major economies.

Gold prices seem to have taken a breather on Friday, with US dollar losing steam and equity markets staging a solid rebound, which has eroded bullion’s strength.  

XAU/USD lies now capped below April 16 high and below the former support trendline which could turn into resistance, in the area of at $1,740. Above here, the pair might find resistance at $1,747 (April 14 high) before aiming for October 2012 high at $1,795.

XAU/USD key levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1718.99
Today Daily Change -11.65
Today Daily Change % -0.67
Today daily open 1730.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1665.05
Daily SMA50 1624.78
Daily SMA100 1578.5
Daily SMA200 1532.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1739
Previous Daily Low 1707.59
Previous Weekly High 1747.82
Previous Weekly Low 1679.7
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1727
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1719.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 1712.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 1694.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 1681.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 1743.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 1757.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 1775.31

 

 

 

