Gold Price Analysis: Near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears

Gold staged a goodish rebound from eight-month lows touched earlier on Tuesday and finally settled with modest gains for the first time in six sessions. XAU/USD remains at the mercy of US bond yields/USD price dynamics, FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani reports.
Key quotes
“Wednesday's US economic docket – featuring the releases of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Services PMI – will be looked upon for some impetus later during the early North American session. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment; the US bond yields and the US price dynamics in order to grab some meaningful opportunities.”
“Any further recovery might be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the $1960-65 region. That said, a sustained strength beyond will negate the bearish outlook and trigger a fresh wave of the short-covering move. The commodity might then aim back to reclaim the $1800 mark before eventually darting towards the 200-day EMA strong barrier near the $1815-16 supply zone.”
“The $1725-23 region now seems to protect the immediate downside and is followed by support near the overnight swing lows, around the $1707 area. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the commodity vulnerable to break below the $1700 mark and accelerate the downfall towards the $1675-70 congestion zone.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
