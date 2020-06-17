Gold Price Analysis: Moves back closer to session tops, just below $1725 level

- Gold attracts some dip-buying near a short-term ascending trend-line support.
- The technical set-up warrants some caution before placing any directional bets.
Gold has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to the $1712 area and has now moved well within the striking distance of daily tops. The precious metal attracted some dip-buying near ascending trend-line support extending from the $1670 support area, or monthly lows.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts are holding in the neutral territory and haven't been supportive of any firm near-term direction. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Any subsequent positive move is likely to confront some resistance near the $1730 horizontal level, above which bulls are likely to aim towards challenging the $1740-45 heavy supply zone. A convincing breakthrough will set the stage for a move to retest multi-year tops, around the $1765 region.
On the flip side, the commodity might continue to find some support near the mentioned trend-line support, around the $1712-10 region, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. The momentum might then drag the commodity towards the $1700 psychological mark.
Some follow-through selling might turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards the $1670 horizontal zone, with some intermediate support near the $1685-80 region.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1724.6
|Today Daily Change
|-3.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1727.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1721.72
|Daily SMA50
|1712.54
|Daily SMA100
|1653.49
|Daily SMA200
|1576.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1732.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1716.75
|Previous Weekly High
|1744.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1726.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1722.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1718.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1709.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1702.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1741.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1751.02
