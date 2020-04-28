Gold Price Analysis: Monthly support trendline checks bearish MACD above $1700

- Gold registers four-day losing streak.
- MACD turns bearish for the first time in a month.
- Four-week-old support line restricts immediate declines, 21-day SMA adds to the support.
- A two-week-old resistance line guards the recovery moves.
Gold prices drop to $1,704.70, down 0.16% on a day, amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the bullion extends the previous three-day declines while staying above the monthly support line.
Even so, the MACD turns bearish for the first time since March 24. As a result, bears will look for entry below $1,700 while targeting the 21-day SMA level of $1,679.
It should also be noted that the previous week’s low near $1,660 and the late-March top near $1,645 will be on the bears’ radars after breaking the 21-day SMA.
On the contrary, the precious metal’s pullback moves may have to clear $1,720 ahead of confronting a fortnight-long falling resistance line, currently near $1,735.
In a case where buyers manage to cross $1,735 on a daily closing basis, it’s the run-up to challenge the multi-year high near $1,748 can be witnessed.
Gold daily chart
Trend: Further downside likely
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1705.06
|Today Daily Change
|-9.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54%
|Today daily open
|1714.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1674.35
|Daily SMA50
|1630.46
|Daily SMA100
|1583.57
|Daily SMA200
|1535.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1728.71
|Previous Daily Low
|1706.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1739
|Previous Weekly Low
|1661.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1714.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1720.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1704.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1693.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1681.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1726.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1738.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1749.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
