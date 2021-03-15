Gold Price Analysis: Key resistance aligns at $1,745

Last week, gold managed to snap a three-week losing streak and rose more than 1% to close around $1,720. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, XAU/USD bulls defend $1,700 ahead of the FOMC meeting while USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of gold movements.
See – Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD to sink towards $20 by year-end – CE
Key quotes
“On Tuesday, Industrial Production and Retail Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket. A stronger-than-expected increase in Retail Sales could provide a boost to market sentiment and weigh on USD.”
“The US Federal Reserve will announce the Interest Rate Decision and publish its updated Economic Projections on Wednesday. Investors don't expect to see any changes to the Fed's policy settings but the Q&A session could trigger sharp fluctuations in T-bond yields and impact the greenback market valuation. If yields turn south, XAU/USD is likely to extend its rebound and vice versa.”
“On the upside, $1,745 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of February-March drop, 20-day SMA) aligns as key resistance. A daily close above that level could open the door for additional gains toward $1,765 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).”
“The first support could be seen at $1,700 (psychological level, March 12 low). If sellers manage to drag the price below that level, $1,676 (ending point of February-March drop) could be seen as the first target before $1,670 (June 1, 2020, low).”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges towards 1.1950 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950, as Treasury yields retreat, weighing down on the US dollar. Mixed Chinese data and vaccine woes remain a drag for the major ahead of US President Biden's covid rescue plan.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD trades above 1.3900, recovering from lower levels amid broad-based US dollar retreat. BOE's Bailey said that inflation is likely to pick up soon. UK PM Johnson's comments on vaccine nad US President Biden's speech awaited.
XAU/USD trades near session tops, just above $1730 level
Gold edged higher on Monday amid a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. The risk-on mood, an uptick in the USD kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the metal.
Ethereum “buyback” upgrade on hold to ease tensions with ETH miners
The increase of demand from the DeFi industry has caused Ethereum fees to skyrocket, while NFTs could push ETH transaction costs even higher. As tensions arose over EIP-1559, a new EIP has been put forward to ease Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake for the ETH miners.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears
Major US indices struggled to eke out gains on Friday to end the week on a positive note. The week began cautiously as investors had suffered through a tech headwind for early March. Inflation ticks back into consciousness, PPI rises and 10 Year pops to 1.63%.