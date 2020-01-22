Gold Price Analysis: Intraday uptick falters near 50-hour SMA, remains vulnerable

- Gold struggled to capitalize on the attempted intraday bounce and failed near 50-hour SMA.
- Mixed oscillators haven’t been supportive of any firm direction and warrant some caution.
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the earlier attempted recovery move remained capped near 50-hour SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for the commodity's intraday movement.
Given the overnight break below a one-week-old ascending trend-channel, the intraday rejection favours bearish traders and support prospects for further weakness. Bearish technical indicators on hourly charts further reinforce the negative outlook amid a rebound in the global risk sentiment on Wednesday.
However, oscillators on the daily chart, although have been correcting, have still managed to hold in the bullish territory and warrant some caution for aggressive traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the $1550 level before positioning for any further depreciating move.
Below the mentioned support, the commodity is likely to accelerate the slide back towards last week's swing lows, around the $1536-35 region. Some follow-through selling will set the stage for an extension of the recent pullback from multi-year tops and drag the commodity towards the $1520-18 horizontal support.
Gold 1-hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1556.18
|Today Daily Change
|-2.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1558.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1541.85
|Daily SMA50
|1498.89
|Daily SMA100
|1497.57
|Daily SMA200
|1440.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1568.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1546.5
|Previous Weekly High
|1562
|Previous Weekly Low
|1536.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1554.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1560.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1547.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1535.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1525.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1569.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1580.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1591.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
