  • Gold's daily chart shows a bear cross between key SMAs. 
  • The bias remains neutral with prices stuck in last Monday's trade range.

Gold is currently trading 0.28% higher on the day at $1,894 per ounce, having declined by 3.19% last week. 

The metal's 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) have almost produced a bearish crossover, the first since December 2019. The SMA indicators are quite popular, especially among tyro traders/investors. 

However, SMA studies are based on historical data. As such, crossovers lag price trends and are unreliable. Put simply, the latest bear cross does not necessarily imply a price sell-off. 

That said, gold needs to topple last Monday's high of $1,965 to confirm a bullish revival. On the downside, $1,850 is the level to beat for the bears. That level has acted as strong support multiple times since the second half of September. The immediate bias would remain neutral as long as prices are held within last Monday's trading range of $1,850 to $1,963. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1894
Today Daily Change 7.06
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1888.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1897.41
Daily SMA50 1906.15
Daily SMA100 1904.71
Daily SMA200 1786.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1896.88
Previous Daily Low 1874.06
Previous Weekly High 1965.58
Previous Weekly Low 1850.56
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1888.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1882.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 1875.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 1863.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 1853.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 1898.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 1909.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 1921.53

 

 

