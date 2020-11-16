- Gold's daily chart shows a bear cross between key SMAs.
- The bias remains neutral with prices stuck in last Monday's trade range.
Gold is currently trading 0.28% higher on the day at $1,894 per ounce, having declined by 3.19% last week.
The metal's 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) have almost produced a bearish crossover, the first since December 2019. The SMA indicators are quite popular, especially among tyro traders/investors.
However, SMA studies are based on historical data. As such, crossovers lag price trends and are unreliable. Put simply, the latest bear cross does not necessarily imply a price sell-off.
That said, gold needs to topple last Monday's high of $1,965 to confirm a bullish revival. On the downside, $1,850 is the level to beat for the bears. That level has acted as strong support multiple times since the second half of September. The immediate bias would remain neutral as long as prices are held within last Monday's trading range of $1,850 to $1,963.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1894
|Today Daily Change
|7.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1888.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1897.41
|Daily SMA50
|1906.15
|Daily SMA100
|1904.71
|Daily SMA200
|1786.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1896.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1874.06
|Previous Weekly High
|1965.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1888.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1882.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1875.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1863.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1853.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1898.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1909.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1921.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
