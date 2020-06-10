Gold Price Analysis: Hits 1-week high, lacks follow-through ahead of FOMC

- Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-week tops on Wednesday.
- The momentum lifted the commodity beyond the $1720-22 hurdle, albeit lacked follow-through.
- Bulls now look forward to the latest FOMC monetary policy update for a fresh directional impetus.
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and climbed to one-week tops, around the $1725 region after softer-than-expected US CPI figures.
The uptick marked the third consecutive day of a positive move and lifted the commodity beyond the $1720-22 resistance zone. This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction suggests a near-term bullish breakout.
However, investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bullish bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC policy decision. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Nevertheless, bulls might now aim to test an intermediate resistance near the $1742-45 region, above which the momentum could further get extended back towards multi-year tops, around the $1765 level.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $1715-14 horizontal level, which if broken might accelerate the slide back towards the $1700 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might negate the constructive outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling.
The commodity might then turn vulnerable to slide further towards the $1685 support area before eventually dropping to the recent swing lows, around the $1670 level. The next support is pegged near the $1660 level, which should act as a strong base for the commodity.
Gold 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1722.76
|Today Daily Change
|8.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|1714.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.66
|Daily SMA50
|1700.76
|Daily SMA100
|1645.35
|Daily SMA200
|1571.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1720.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1692.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1709.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1703.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1697.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1680.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1669.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1726.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1737.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
