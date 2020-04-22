Gold Price Analysis: Hanging Man on D1 suggests buyers stepping back below $1,700

  • Gold prices consolidate losses after flashing a bearish candlestick formation the previous day.
  • 21-day SMA offers immediate support ahead of $1,645/40 area.
  • $1,700 guards immediate upside.

Gold prices register modest gains of 0.15% to $1,689 amid the Asian session on Wednesday. That said, the bullion portrayed “Hanging Man”, a bearish candlestick pattern, on the daily (D1) chart on Tuesday.

The candlestick formation shows that the buyers are losing faith in the precious metal and hence gradual declines to 21-day SMA, currently near $1,656 can’t be ruled out.

However, a horizontal area including multiple highs and lows marked from late-March, between $1,645 and $1,640, could challenge the sellers afterward.

Meanwhile, an upside daily closing beyond $1,700 will defy the bearish candlestick formation and trigger the recovery towards $1,708 ahead of challenging the monthly top close to $1,748.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1687.38
Today Daily Change 1.68
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 1685.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1655.1
Daily SMA50 1618.6
Daily SMA100 1573.58
Daily SMA200 1529.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1697.96
Previous Daily Low 1661.18
Previous Weekly High 1747.82
Previous Weekly Low 1679.7
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1675.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1683.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 1665.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 1644.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 1628.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 1702.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 1718.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 1738.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

