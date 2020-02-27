Gold Price Analysis: Gravestone Doji on D1 questions the bulls

  • Gold prices remain positive.
  • A bearish candlestick formation, overbought RSI check the buyers.
  • The confluence of 21-day SMA, a three-week-old rising trend line acts as strong support.
  • Buyers will look for entry beyond $1,661.

Gold prices take the bids near $1,645 during the initial hours of Asian trading on Friday. In doing so, the pair challenges the previous day’s bearish candlestick formation that raises hopes of a pullback until defied. Also challenging the bulls are overbought conditions of RSI.

That said, the buyers should look for entry only beyond $1,661 as it will defy the bearish candlestick on the daily (D1) chart.

Following that, the bullion can take aim at the recent highs near $1,690 and $1,697 numbers to the north before targeting the $1,700 round-figures.

On the downside, lows marked on Tuesday and Wednesday surrounding $1,625 can entertain short-term sellers.

Though, buyers are less likely to accept the defeat unless the quote breaks below 21-day SMA and short-term rising support line, around $1,598/97.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1645.04
Today Daily Change 8.81
Today Daily Change % 0.54%
Today daily open 1636.23
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1592.16
Daily SMA50 1560.88
Daily SMA100 1519.4
Daily SMA200 1479.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1655.06
Previous Daily Low 1624.96
Previous Weekly High 1649.32
Previous Weekly Low 1578.88
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1643.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1636.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 1622.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 1608.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 1592.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 1652.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 1668.85
Daily Pivot Point R3 1682.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD stays below 0.6600 despite US dollar-backed bounce

AUD/USD clings to 0.6580 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. That said, the pair registered a pullback from the 11-year low of 0.6541 to 0.6480 during the previous day. The reason could be traced to broad US dollar weakness.

USD/JPY: Dollar pressured near six-day lows vs. Yen, challenging 110.00 figure

USD/JPY is about to end the New York session below the 110.00 support and the 200 SMA. The quote remains vulnerable to the downside as sellers might generate a drop towards the 109.40 and 108.60 on the way down. 

March Madness: 5 critical (mostly) coronavirus-linked events

Coronavirus news has been hogging the headlines and now crucial figures are coming. America's "Super Tuesday" and the Non-Farm Payrolls are also eyed. All markets are set to rock in response to these events.

Gold: Gravestone Doji on D1 questions the bulls

Gold prices take the bids near $1,645 during the initial hours of Asian trading on Friday. In doing so, the pair challenges the previous day’s bearish candlestick formation that raises hopes of a pullback until defied. 

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

