Gold Price Analysis: Gold prices flatline in the $1880s with daily gains of more than 20 bucks

- XAU/USD has flatlined in the mid-$1880s in recent trade as market quieten down pre-Asia.
- Gold prices were supported by growing expectations for more Fed action, lower real yields and higher inflation expectations on Thursday.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have flatlined in the $1880s in recent trade, as markets consolidate in quiet pre-Asia Pacific trade following a day of impressive gains that has seen the precious metal climb more than $20 or 1.1%
Deteriorating US labour market, Fed, inflation expectations, real yields
A few key fundamental factors boosted gold’s value on Thursday. Firstly, the market’s reaction to Fed Chair Jermone Powell’s dovish post-FOMC rate decision press conference did not all happen in one go. Indeed, gold prices rallied throughout the Asia session and then took a leg higher as European participants entered the fray and had time to digest Wednesday’s Federal Reserve event. This delayed reaction saw the precious metal rally to at least the $1880 mark.
XAU/USD prices saw a leg higher in the immediate aftermath of a much higher than expected US weekly initial jobless claims number (which came in at 885K versus expectations for a reading of 850K). The data showed that the pace of economic deterioration, with regards to the US labour market anyway, has accelerated significantly over the past few weeks as Covid-19 has become more prevalent and economic restrictions have been re-imposed.
XAU/USD jumped to highs in the $1890s, but not as a result of gold’s status as a safe haven asset (indeed, risk assets such as US equities remained well supported in the aftermath of the data), rather as a result of how markets interpreted the data as making further monetary policy easing from the Fed in January more likely. That was evidenced by how bond yields dropped (on expectations of more Fed QE) and inflation expectations spiked from 1.91% to over 1.93% on expectations that any downward pressure that near-term Covid-19 fuelled economic weakness has on inflation will be more than offset by the inflationary pressures created by further Fed monetary easing in the long-run.
Looking ahead, US real interest rates are likely to remain under pressure given 1) the Fed wants to keep US borrowing costs at rock bottom so that the government can afford its huge deficit and 2) bullish vaccine news and further fiscal stimulus are likely to continue to boost inflation expectations (which push real yields lower). Low (or negative in the case of the US) real interest rates keep gold supported, as investors prefer to hold an asset that yields nothing over an asset that they have to pay to hold.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1885.46
|Today Daily Change
|21.06
|Today Daily Change %
|1.13
|Today daily open
|1864.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1834.01
|Daily SMA50
|1872.34
|Daily SMA100
|1907.01
|Daily SMA200
|1812.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1865.78
|Previous Daily Low
|1844.88
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1822.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1857.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1852.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1850.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1837.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1830.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1871.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1879.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1892.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3500 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD holds the lower ground above 1.3500 ahead of the UK Retail Sales data, which are seen dropping 4.2% MoM in November. Cooling Brexit deal hopes and broad-based US dollar rebound weigh on the spot.
EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 on dollar bounce, focus on IFO
EUR/USD feels the pull of gravity and slips below 1.2150 on the US dollar's broad-based recovery. The losses could be reversed if the German IFO Expectations Index for December beats estimates.
Gold off lows, looks to regain $1900
Gold is looking to resume its uptrend towards $1900 following the overnight corrective pullback. The progress made by the US lawmakers on the aid package, with a deal likely seen before Christmas, keeps the XAU bulls hopeful.
AUD/USD takes bull breather, slips below 0.7600
AUD/USD slips below 0.7600, correcting lower from a 31-month high of 0.7640 reached on Thursday. The bulls look to have taken a hiatus following a rise from 0.75 to 0.7640 in the previous three trading days.
FX risk rally continues as stimulus prospects grow
Risk appetite remains strong with equities and currencies extending their gains on Thursday. The growing prospect of a stimulus deal in the US and a Brexit agreement in the UK drove investors out of safe have currencies like the US dollar and Japanese Yen.