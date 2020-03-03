  • Gold has pushed higher once again as Fed's Powell sounds coronavirus alarm.
  • The price is now 3.29% higher on the session after the Fed's emergency rate cut.

Gold 1-Hour Chart

Gold has pushed higher today after the Fed cut rates by 0.50bps due to the coronavirus.

Powell did sound the alarm on the impact of the virus on the economy.

The price has now broken some key levels including the 61.8% Fibonacci level. 

On the upside, the next resistance is closer to the 76.4% at $1,660.00.

Lower down, the 50% Fibonacci level was used as a good support/resistance level and could be one to keep an eye on if the price moves lower.

Below that, the $1,610.00 previous wave high is also a decent support zone.

For now, it seems the gold market is looking higher up. Earlier on in the coronavirus trade, the high was $1,689.40 and this is the key level now for the bulls.

Gold Fed emergency rate cut

Additional Levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1638.32
Today Daily Change 52.54
Today Daily Change % 3.31
Today daily open 1585.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1595.21
Daily SMA50 1568.05
Daily SMA100 1522.65
Daily SMA200 1484.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1611.1
Previous Daily Low 1575.58
Previous Weekly High 1689.4
Previous Weekly Low 1562.94
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1589.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1597.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 1570.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 1555.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 1535.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 1606.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 1626.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 1641.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

