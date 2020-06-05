Gold Price Analysis: Flirting with daily lows, just above $1700 mark ahead of NFP

- The prevalent upbeat market mood exerted some pressure on the safe-haven commodity.
- A sustained break below $1790 confluence support needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.
- Move beyond the $1720-22 supply zone might prompt some near-term short-covering move.
Gold came under some fresh selling pressure on the last day of the week and eroded a part of the previous day's goodish intraday positive move.
The downtick marked the third day of a negative move in the previous four and was sponsored by the upbeat market mood. Despite the slide, the commodity has still managed to hold above multi-week lows, around the $1690-89 region set on Wednesday. The mentioned level marks a confluence support comprising of 50-day SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci level of the $1451-$1765 positive move.
A convincing breakthrough might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for further weakness. The commodity might then accelerate the fall to the $1675 intermediate support en-route another confluence support near the $1750-48 region. The latter comprises of 100-day SMA and 38.2%, which should act as a strong base and help limit andy further losses.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining negative traction and just started drifting into the bearish territory on the daily chart. The set-up supports prospects for an eventual bearish breakdown and an extension of the recent pullback from multi-year tops.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the $1715 horizontal level and is closely followed by the overnight swing high, around the $1722 region. A sustained strength beyond the mentioned support-turned-resistance might negate the bearish outlook and prompt some short-covering move back towards monthly tops, around the $1744-45 supply zone.
Gold daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1705.94
|Today Daily Change
|-8.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1714.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.89
|Daily SMA50
|1696.39
|Daily SMA100
|1641.08
|Daily SMA200
|1568.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1721.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1697.26
|Previous Weekly High
|1737.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1693.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1712.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1706.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1700.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1686.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1675.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1724.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1735.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1749.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Non-Farm Payrolls may show 20% unemployment, USD set to rock
Non-Farm Payrolls for May are set to show a loss of eight million jobs and that nearly one in every five Americans is out of work. Stocks were up and the dollar down ahead of the release.
EUR/USD consolidates gains ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is below 1.1350, off the highest levels since March. The ECB's €600 billion top-up to the stimulus program is boosting the common currency but the dollar benefits from demand ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from highs ahead of Barnier's speech
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 but off the new 11-week highs ahead of the Chief EU Negotiator Barnier's speech amid deadlocked Brexit talks. The US dollar is catching a bid ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.
Gold: Stays pressured below 200-bar SMA, $1,705 in focus
Gold prices remain weak after taking a U-turn from $1,721.88. The yellow metal extends its pullback moves from 200-bar SMA, which in turn portrays the bullion’s weakness. An ascending trend line from Wednesday, currently near $1,705, restricts the precious metal’s additional declines.
WTI refreshes multi-month tops above $38, OPEC+ to meet Saturday
WTI (July futures on Nymex) hit a new three-month high at 38.27 in the last hour, now consolidating the latest uptick just above 38.00, up nearly 2% on the day.