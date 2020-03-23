Gold Price Analysis: Eyeing $1,521, then $1,535 after Fed announced open-ended QE – Confluence Detector

Gold has recaptured the $1,500 level after the Federal Reserve announced an open-ended Quantitative Easing program – flooding markets with cash, as much as needed. What are the next targets for XAU/USD?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that Gold's initial upside target is $1,521, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and the Pivot Point one-month Support 1.
Further above, the most significant cap is $1,535, which is the meeting point of the 100-day Simple Moving Average and the SMA 200-1h.
Some support awaits at $1,516, which is the confluence of the previous daily low and the Bollinger Band 4h-Upper.
Strong support awaits at $1,503, which is where the 200-day SMA and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day converge.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
