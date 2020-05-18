Gold Price Analysis: Eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1750 level

- Gold continued scaling higher for the fifth straight session and shot to multi-year tops on Monday.
- Overbought conditions on hourly charts prompted profit-taking amid the prevalent risk-on mood.
- The set-up supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying ahead of the $1735 region.
Gold gained some strong follow-through traction for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1765 region on Monday.
Monday's strong positive move comes on the back of last week's sustained breakthrough a symmetrical triangle, which constituted towards the formation of bullish continuation – pennant pattern on the daily chart.
The breakout supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. However, overbought conditions on daily charts kept a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven commodity amid the prevalent risk-on mood.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being in the overbought territory. This might attract some dip-buying at lower levels and help limit any meaningful pullback.
The commodity was last seen trading near the $1755-54 region and any subsequent fall is likely to find support near the $1748 level. This is followed by session lows, around the $1735 region, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Failure to defend the mentioned support might trigger some aggressive long-unwinding trade and accelerate the corrective slide further towards the symmetrical triangle resistance breakpoint, now turned support near the $1712 area.
On the flip side, the daily swing high, around the $1765 level, now seems to act as immediate resistance. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the commodity further towards the $1800 mark for the first time since 2012.
Gold daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1755.24
|Today Daily Change
|13.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75
|Today daily open
|1742.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1708.96
|Daily SMA50
|1653.97
|Daily SMA100
|1615.42
|Daily SMA200
|1553.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1751.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1728.67
|Previous Weekly High
|1751.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1690.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1742.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1737.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1729.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1706.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1753.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1764.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1776.25
