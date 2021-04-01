Gold Price Analysis: Declining US Treasury bond yields to lift XAU/USD to $1745

Gold is posting strong gains for the second straight day. According to FXStreet’s Analyst Eren Segezer, XAU/USD could target $1,745 if US T-bond yields extend the slide.
Gold seems to have turned neutral with a slight bullish bias
“The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be fueling gold's rally. On Wednesday, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield managed to post daily gains but failed to hold above the widely-accepted pivotal level of 1.75%. Following the upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US, the 10-year T-bond yield extended its slide and was last seen losing 3.33% at 1.686%.”
“On the upside, the initial resistance is located at $1,745 (upper limit of the latest consolidation channel) ahead of $1,770 (50-day SMA). However, the price is unlikely to reach the latter unless it reclaims $1,745.”
“Supports, on the other hand, are located at $1,720 (20-day SMA, static level), $1,700 (psychological level) and $1,680 (cycle low, March 30 low).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
