Gold Price Analysis: Consolidates in a range below weekly tops, around $1640 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold witnessed a modest intraday pullback from weekly tops.
  • The downside remains cushioned near 200-hourSMA/23.6% Fibo.
  • The set-up support prospects for the emergence of dip-buying.

Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and remained confined in a narrow trading band – just below weekly tops – through the early North-American session.

The precious metal continued facing some resistance near the $1652 horizontal zone, which should now act as a key pivotal point for the next leg of a directional move.

Meanwhile, the intraday pullback found some support near a confluence region comprising of 200-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci of the $1563-$1653 latest positive move.

Weakness below the mentioned support could accelerate the slide towards another confluence support – comprising of 100/50-hour SMAs and a short-term ascending trend-line.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have been easing from higher levels but held in the bullish territory, supporting prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.

Hence, any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and should help limit the downside amid concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

Gold 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1640.5
Today Daily Change 4.66
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1635.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1599.24
Daily SMA50 1570.79
Daily SMA100 1524.2
Daily SMA200 1486.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1649.38
Previous Daily Low 1585.08
Previous Weekly High 1689.4
Previous Weekly Low 1562.94
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1624.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1609.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 1597.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 1559.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 1533.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 1661.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 1687.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 1726.09

 

 

