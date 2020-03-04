Gold Price Analysis: Consolidates in a range below weekly tops, around $1640 region

- Gold witnessed a modest intraday pullback from weekly tops.
- The downside remains cushioned near 200-hourSMA/23.6% Fibo.
- The set-up support prospects for the emergence of dip-buying.
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and remained confined in a narrow trading band – just below weekly tops – through the early North-American session.
The precious metal continued facing some resistance near the $1652 horizontal zone, which should now act as a key pivotal point for the next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, the intraday pullback found some support near a confluence region comprising of 200-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci of the $1563-$1653 latest positive move.
Weakness below the mentioned support could accelerate the slide towards another confluence support – comprising of 100/50-hour SMAs and a short-term ascending trend-line.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have been easing from higher levels but held in the bullish territory, supporting prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
Hence, any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and should help limit the downside amid concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.
Gold 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1640.5
|Today Daily Change
|4.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1635.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1599.24
|Daily SMA50
|1570.79
|Daily SMA100
|1524.2
|Daily SMA200
|1486.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1649.38
|Previous Daily Low
|1585.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1689.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1562.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1624.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1609.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1597.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1559.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1533.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1661.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1687.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1726.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured as Italy considers school closure, amid mixed US data
EUR/USD remains pressured under 1.1150 as Italy considers closing schools until mid-March. AS ADP NFP beat expectations with 183K but on top of downward revisions. US yields are helping the dollar.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.2800 amid BOE speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, amid speculation that the BOE follows the Federal Reserve in announcing rate cuts to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis. Final UK Services PMI is 53.2 in February.
BOC Preview: Buy the coronavirus cut rumor, sell USD/CAD on the fact? Five scenarios
Coronavirus has reached Canada – and the central bank is ready to act. Yet for the Canadian dollar, it may turn into good news as a cut is already priced in.
Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.