Gold Price Analysis: Consecutive Doji candles signal indecision

- Gold is lacking a clear directional bias for the third straight day.
- A close above Tuesday's Doji candle is needed to confirm a bullish breakout.
Gold created a Doji candle for the second day on Wednesday, indicating indecision in the market place.
A Doji occurs when an asset sees opens and closes almost at the same level within the same timeframe on the chart. The candle comprises of a small body and long wicks, a sign the market is undecided as neither buyers nor sellers are in control.
In such cases, technical trades usually wait for a strong directional cue to emerge in the form of a convincing break beyond the Doji's trading range.
As a result, the immediate outlook would turn bullish if the yellow metal rises above $1,732 (the high of Tuesday's Doji candle). On the other hand, a move below $1,713 (the low of Wednesday's Doji candle) would imply a bearish breakdown.
At press time, gold is sidelined around $1,724 per ounce. A close below $1,713 will likely yield a re-test of the recent low of $1,670. On the other hand, a bullish close could power gains toward $1,765 (2020 high).
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
-
- R3 1751.53
- R2 1740.93
- R1 1733.97
- PP 1723.37
-
- S1 1716.41
- S2 1705.81
- S3 1698.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
