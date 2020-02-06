Gold Price Analysis: Climbs to session tops, challenges 100-hour SMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold gains some traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
  • Subsequent strength is likely to confront stiff resistance near $1572-73 region.

Gold built on the previous session's modest uptick and continued gaining some positive traction through the mid-European session on Thursday. The momentum has now lifted the commodity back to 100-hour SMA, which is closely followed by resistance near 200-hour SMA.

The latter coincides with a near one-month-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint and should now be a tough nut to crack for the yellow metal. That said, a convincing break through the mentioned confluence barrier would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for additional gains.

Given that oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts, some follow-through buying might assist the commodity to head back towards challenging the $1590-92 supply zone (weekly tops).

On the flip side, the overnight swing high, around the $1560 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might drag the commodity back towards challenging its next strong support near the $1548-47 region.

Gold 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1567.02
Today Daily Change 10.00
Today Daily Change % 0.64
Today daily open 1557.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1563.42
Daily SMA50 1522.01
Daily SMA100 1504.91
Daily SMA200 1456.19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1562.46
Previous Daily Low 1547.56
Previous Weekly High 1589.79
Previous Weekly Low 1563.46
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1556.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1553.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 1548.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 1540.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 1534
Daily Pivot Point R1 1563.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 1570.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 1578.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD is struggling around 1.10 amid coronavirus headlines, weak German data

EUR/USD is struggling around 1.10 amid coronavirus headlines, weak German data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.10. Germany reported a plunge in Factory Orders. The broader market mood is upbeat as China reduces tariffs and US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin sees no coronavirus impact.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD depressed below 1.30 amid USD strength, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD depressed below 1.30 amid USD strength, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.30 as the US dollar continues benefiting from Wednesday's upbeat figures. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations are weighing on sterling.

GBP/USD News

ETH/BTC golden cross – The ultimate bullish signal

ETH/BTC golden cross – The ultimate bullish signal

Money flows to the Ethereum network in search of profitability measured by Satoshis. The overbought situation is evident in the pairs that have performed best in 2020. The bullish outlook extends beyond the medium term and points to a multi-month rise.

Read more

Gold steadily climbs back above $1560 level

Gold steadily climbs back above $1560 level

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1560 region. The upside seemed unaffected by the prevailing risk-on mood.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures