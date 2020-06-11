Gold Price Analysis: Climbs to fresh 1-week tops, around $1740 level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold quickly reversed an intraday dip to the $1722-20 resistance-turned-support area.
  • The set-up favours bulls, through warrants some caution before placing aggressive bets.

Gold attracted some buying interest near the $1722-20 pivotal zone and jumped to over one-week tops during the early North American session.

The emergence of dip-buying near an important resistance breakpoint supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. The constructive outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction.

Meanwhile, oscillators on the 4-hourly charts have moved on the verge of breaking into the overbought territory. This, in turn, might hold investors from placing aggressive bullish bets amid a strong pickup in the USD demand, which tends to undermine demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the $1740 horizontal level before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. The commodity might then accelerate the move to test the $1748-50 intermediate resistance en-route multi-year tops, around the $1765 region.

On the flip side, the $1722-20 zone might continue to protect the immediate downside, which is followed by support near the $1715-14 level. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the commodity vulnerable to slide back towards the $1700 mark. Some follow-through selling will negate prospects for any further near-term appreciating move and prompt some aggressive technical selling.

Gold 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1736.64
Today Daily Change -1.20
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1737.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1723.75
Daily SMA50 1703.96
Daily SMA100 1647.14
Daily SMA200 1572.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1739.88
Previous Daily Low 1708.28
Previous Weekly High 1745.12
Previous Weekly Low 1670.76
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1727.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1720.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 1717.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 1697.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 1685.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 1749.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 1760.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 1780.65

 

 

