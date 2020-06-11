Gold Price Analysis: Climbs to fresh 1-week tops, around $1740 level

- Gold quickly reversed an intraday dip to the $1722-20 resistance-turned-support area.
- The set-up favours bulls, through warrants some caution before placing aggressive bets.
Gold attracted some buying interest near the $1722-20 pivotal zone and jumped to over one-week tops during the early North American session.
The emergence of dip-buying near an important resistance breakpoint supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. The constructive outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the 4-hourly charts have moved on the verge of breaking into the overbought territory. This, in turn, might hold investors from placing aggressive bullish bets amid a strong pickup in the USD demand, which tends to undermine demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the $1740 horizontal level before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. The commodity might then accelerate the move to test the $1748-50 intermediate resistance en-route multi-year tops, around the $1765 region.
On the flip side, the $1722-20 zone might continue to protect the immediate downside, which is followed by support near the $1715-14 level. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the commodity vulnerable to slide back towards the $1700 mark. Some follow-through selling will negate prospects for any further near-term appreciating move and prompt some aggressive technical selling.
Gold 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1736.64
|Today Daily Change
|-1.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1737.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1723.75
|Daily SMA50
|1703.96
|Daily SMA100
|1647.14
|Daily SMA200
|1572.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1739.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1708.28
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1720.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1697.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1685.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1749.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1760.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1780.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles on low ground after the Fed, weak jobless claims
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US initial jobless claims met expectations while continuing once missed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
The market points to slight falls in the price of the Top 3 cryptos. The end of the week is approaching and the crypto market is even more extreme than it has been for days. The dominance charts show a window of opportunity for Ethereum to break the downward trend of its market quota level.
Gold: Climbs to fresh 1-week tops, around $1740 level
Gold attracted some buying interest near the $1722-20 pivotal zone and jumped to over one-week tops during the early North American session.
WTI in bearish consolidation phase above $38 amid record US stocks
Fresh bids emerge near the 37.90 region, allowing a tepid bounce in WTI (July futures on Nymex), as it manages to regain the $38 mark amid the downbeat market mood. Despite the minor pullback, the US oil is not out of the wood yet and sheds 3.20% to now trade at 38.30.