Gold Price Analysis: Challenges descending trend-channel resistance, above $1700 mark

- Gold gained some positive traction on Wednesday amid a modest USD pullback.
- The set-up supports prospects for additional gains towards $1725-27 supply zone.
Gold built on the overnight late rebound from over one-week lows and continued gaining some traction through the mid-European session. The precious metal was last seen trading comfortably above the $1700 mark, near the top end of a short-term descending trend-channel.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts. Given that the metal has already found acceptance above 100-hour SMA, the set-up supports prospects for an eventual bulls break through the channel.
Hence, some follow-through strength, back towards the $1725-27 supply zone, now looks a distinct possibility amid a weaker tone surrounding the USD. On the flip side, pullbacks below the $1700 mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $1693 region (100-hour SMA).
Gold 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1706.82
|Today Daily Change
|21.12
|Today Daily Change %
|1.25
|Today daily open
|1685.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1655.1
|Daily SMA50
|1618.6
|Daily SMA100
|1573.58
|Daily SMA200
|1529.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1697.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1661.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1679.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1675.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1683.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1665.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1644.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1628.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1702.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1718.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1738.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
