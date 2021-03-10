Gold Price Analysis: Bulls stepping in at monthly support, target a 61.8% Fibo of weekly downtrend

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • XAU/USD bulls are stepping in at a demand zone ina phase of accumulation.
  • Bulls can target a weekly 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent weekly bearish impulse. 

Gold prices are meeting a longterm demand area and the focus is on the upside. 

The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the next opportunity with the correction could come of a break of near term resistance. 

Monthly chart

The bears are challenging the bull's commitments at this juncture from the 21-SMA and confluence of old resistance. 

Weekly chart

From support, the price ca retrace to a 61.8% Fibonacci target. 

Daily chart

The daily chart is trapped between support and resistance, but on a break of the resistance, bulls can target a 50% mean reversion ahead of the weekly 61.8% Fibo target. 

4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart is strongly bullish, determined by Momentum over the zero line and the 8/21 SMA crossover.

1-hour chart

The price is in bullish territory determined by Momentum over the zero line and the 8/21 SMA crossover.

On a retest of the current support, the bulls can engage and target the upside towards $1,760. 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends its recovery above 1.1900

EUR/USD extends its recovery above 1.1900

The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1920 price zone, advancing as US Treasury yields weakened. Dollar losses still moderated across the board.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground

GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD tries to break above $1,720

XAU/USD tries to break above $1,720

Gold posts small daily gains following Tuesday's impressive upsurge. US inflation data fails to trigger a market reaction.

Gold News

Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs

Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs

Cardano had a massive rally in 2021 and remained in a daily uptrend despite the recent sell-off. Now, after ADA bulls held a key support level, Cardano is ready for a new leg up, potentially to new all-time highs above $1.48. 

Read more

Roblox Corp kicks off trading with a pop to $74 vs. reference price of $45

Roblox Corp kicks off trading with a pop to $74 vs. reference price of $45

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) has kicked off trading on Wall Street with a post-direct listing pop, hitting a high of $74.83, up some 14% and surpassing estimates of a $60-65 price range. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures