Gold Price Analysis: Bulls seize control above $1900 mark ahead of US elections

- Gold continued gaining traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
- Sustained breakthrough an ascending trend-line will negate the bullish bias.
Gold scaled higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and built on its recent bounce from one-month lows, around the $1860 region touched last week.
Given that the recovery has been along a multi-day-old ascending trend-line support, a move back above the $1900 mark might have already shifted the near-term bias back in favour of bullish traders. Acceptance above 200-hour SMA further add credence to the constructive set-up and supports prospects for additional gains.
The positive outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have just started moving into the bullish territory. Hence, some follow-through strength towards testing the next major hurdle, around the $1910-12 region, looks a distinct possibility amid a broad-based USD weakness.
Some follow-through buying should pave the way for an extension of the momentum and trigger some technical buying. This, in turn, should assist bulls to aim back towards challenging the $1932-33 supply zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to attract some dip-buying near the mentioned trend-line support, currently around the $1890 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support will negate the bullish bias and turn the XAU/USD vulnerable to slide further towards testing the $1868-67 horizontal support.
Gold 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1900.71
|Today Daily Change
|5.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1895.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1899.2
|Daily SMA50
|1914.99
|Daily SMA100
|1891.33
|Daily SMA200
|1771.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1895.79
|Previous Daily Low
|1873.52
|Previous Weekly High
|1911.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1860
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1887.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1882.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1880.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1865.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1858.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1903.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1910.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1925.28
