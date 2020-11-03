Gold Price Analysis: Bulls seize control above $1900 mark ahead of US elections

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold continued gaining traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.
  • The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
  • Sustained breakthrough an ascending trend-line will negate the bullish bias.

Gold scaled higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and built on its recent bounce from one-month lows, around the $1860 region touched last week.

Given that the recovery has been along a multi-day-old ascending trend-line support, a move back above the $1900 mark might have already shifted the near-term bias back in favour of bullish traders. Acceptance above 200-hour SMA further add credence to the constructive set-up and supports prospects for additional gains.

The positive outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have just started moving into the bullish territory. Hence, some follow-through strength towards testing the next major hurdle, around the $1910-12 region, looks a distinct possibility amid a broad-based USD weakness.

Some follow-through buying should pave the way for an extension of the momentum and trigger some technical buying. This, in turn, should assist bulls to aim back towards challenging the $1932-33 supply zone.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to attract some dip-buying near the mentioned trend-line support, currently around the $1890 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support will negate the bullish bias and turn the XAU/USD vulnerable to slide further towards testing the $1868-67 horizontal support.

Gold 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1900.71
Today Daily Change 5.23
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1895.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1899.2
Daily SMA50 1914.99
Daily SMA100 1891.33
Daily SMA200 1771.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1895.79
Previous Daily Low 1873.52
Previous Weekly High 1911.46
Previous Weekly Low 1860
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1887.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1882.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 1880.74
Daily Pivot Point S2 1865.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 1858.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 1903.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 1910.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 1925.28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

