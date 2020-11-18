Gold Price Analysis: Bulls looking to the Fed as next catalyst

- Bulls are yet to gain back control as the market awaits the Fed's next move.
- The risk-on apatite in US stocks in a post-covid risk marketplace is damaging the precious metal.
The yellow metal is down a touch, by some 0.22% at the time of writing, reading at $1,1875.96, having travelled between a range of $1,863/84.
It's been a better mood on Wall Street, so far, today and the benchmarks are gaining, printing just shy of their records.
The US dollar has struggled, however, and that is propping the precious metals markets up to some extent.
On Wednesday, there has been further positive COVID19 vaccine news which is countering the nerves surrounding the spread of the virus. Markets are, instead, trading ina post covid environment in so much that investors are looking through the risks.
''A slump in investment flows to the yellow metal, catalyzed by the election uncertainty which cascaded to deflationary forces from potential Covid-19 lockdowns and a reversal in safe-haven flows from the vaccine announcement,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
Pfizer PFE shares gained 2.14% after the drugmaker said its COVID-19vaccine was 95% effective and the company would apply for emergency US authorization within days.
The announcement comes in the wake of a similar report from Moderna last week that had announced a 90% effectiveness of its own vaccine candidate.
''We reiterate that the vaccine will ultimately be a boon for gold bugs, helping strengthen inflation expectations without immediate implications for central bank policy.
Fedspeak and central bank speeches have recently implied as much, but the resulting implications for gold prices have yet to be priced,'' analysts at TD Securities argued.
US data back in a bright spot
Meanwhile, on the data front, we have seen that US homebuilding has shown the housing market continues to be a bright spot even as other parts of the economy are showing signs of strain from rising coronavirus cases.
Eyes on the Fed
Looking forward, there will be a focus on the next Federal Reserve meeting in December in a post-US election world. the focus will be on the challenges ahead for the US economy grappling to get back on track with a vaccine on the horizon. This is where gold could flourish, acting to analysts at TD Securities.
''The Fed's continued attempt to spark higher inflation expectations should suppress real rates deeper into negative territory. This will continue to drive investment appetite for precious metals, as capital seeks to shelter itself from increasingly negative real rates. ''
Gold 15-min chart
From a short-term perspective, there is the probability of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement to structure if the current support area holds.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1875.33
|Today Daily Change
|-6.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1881.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1895.34
|Daily SMA50
|1904.32
|Daily SMA100
|1906.86
|Daily SMA200
|1789.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1893.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1876.95
|Previous Weekly High
|1965.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1883.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1887.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1874.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1867.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1857.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1890.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1900.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1907.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from the highs as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD trading around 1.1850, off the highs. Markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. EZ inflation met estimates with -0.3% and US housing figures exceeded expectations.
GBP/USD hits 1.33 on Brexit deal hopes
GBP/USD has extended its gains and hit 1.33 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
XAU/USD recovers early lost ground to weekly lows, back near $1880
Gold has managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground to weekly lows and was last seen trading with modest losses, just below the $1880 level.
WTI recovers sharply from brief dip below $42.00 amid focus on inventory data and geopolitics
WTI crude futures have been choppy in recent trade, slipping below $42.00 initially following a mixed weekly EIA inventory report, but then recovering sharply back to $42.20 as focus returned to a potential escalation of US/Iranian tensions in the Trump Administration’s lame-duck session.