Gold Price Analysis: Bulls in control near weekly tops, above $1735 level

- Gold breaks through a key pivotal resistance near the $1730 region.
- The stage seems set for a move towards retesting $1745 supply zone.
- Some follow-through buying might pave the way to multi-year tops.
Gold maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and was last seen trading near weekly tops, just above the $1735 level.
The fact that the commodity has managed to find acceptance above the $1730 pivotal level supports prospects for additional gains. This comes on the back of the emergence of dip-buying near a short-term ascending trend-line support and adds credence to the constructive outlook.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have again started gaining some positive traction, which further reinforces the near-term bullish outlook. Hence, a subsequent positive move back towards monthly tops, around the $1745 region, now looks a distinct possibility.
Some follow-through buying should continue fueling the momentum and assist the yellow metal to aim to retest multi-year tops, around the $1765 region, set on May 18.
On the flip side, the $1730 horizontal resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This should help limit the fall near the mentioned trend-line support, currently near the $1724-22 area.
Gold 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1734.53
|Today Daily Change
|11.43
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|1723.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.39
|Daily SMA50
|1715.67
|Daily SMA100
|1656.53
|Daily SMA200
|1578.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1737.83
|Previous Daily Low
|1717.61
|Previous Weekly High
|1744.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1725.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1714.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1705.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.97
