Gold Price Analysis: Below $1,600, weak under 21/50-day SMAs

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices cling to 50% Fibonacci retracement of its March month pullback.
  • The bullion remains weak below the confluence of key SMAs.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, the previous week’s top add to the upside barriers.

While a sustained break below 21/50-day SMAs portrays Gold’s weakness, the yellow metal seesaws around $1,579/78 amid the Asian session on Wednesday.

The safe-haven currently takes rounds to 50% Fibonacci retracement of its early-March month declines amid bullish MACD.

In addition to the said SMA confluence near $1,590/92, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,607 and March 26 high near $1,645 will also challenge the buyers in case of the metal’s fresh upside.

Meanwhile, $1,560 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near $1,548 can offer immediate support during further weakness, which is quite expected.

Should there be a clear weakness below $1,547, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near $1,511 will be the key to watch as a break of which could recall the previous month lows surrounding $1,445.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional importnat levels

Overview
Today last price 1578.9
Today Daily Change 1.01
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 1577.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1590.67
Daily SMA50 1590.32
Daily SMA100 1544.6
Daily SMA200 1511.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1623.74
Previous Daily Low 1574.53
Previous Weekly High 1644.54
Previous Weekly Low 1482.74
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1593.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1604.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 1560.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 1542.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 1511.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 1609.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 1641.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 1658.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops further below 0.6150 after RBA minutes

AUD/USD drops further below 0.6150 after RBA minutes

AUD/USD declines even after RBA minutes cited no appetite for negative interest rates. Risk sentiment remains under pressure amid fears of worsening coronavirus pandemic. Aussie activity/housing data flashed mixed signals off-late.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Advancing within range, 109.25 at sight

USD/JPY: Advancing within range, 109.25 at sight

Fear eases, but the pandemic crisis keeps deepening worldwide. Global indexes in recovery mode, US Treasury yields still depressed. USD/JPY recovers from Fibonacci support, bullish potential moderate.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Below $1,600, weak under 21/50-day SMAs

Gold: Below $1,600, weak under 21/50-day SMAs

Gold prices cling to 50% Fibonacci retracement of its March month pullback. The bullion remains weak below the confluence of key SMAs. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, the previous week’s top add to the upside barriers.

Gold News

WTI struggles around $20.00, refreshed multi-year low on huge API build

WTI struggles around $20.00, refreshed multi-year low on huge API build

WTI bounces off fresh 18+ years low while taking rounds to $20.00 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Even so, the energy benchmark remains under pressure amid increasing supply and likely reduction in demand.

Oil News

S&P 500 Futures drop 1.0%, US treasury yields decline amid risk-off

S&P 500 Futures drop 1.0%, US treasury yields decline amid risk-off

Signals of further challenges, due to coronavirus, recently weigh on the market’s risk sentiment. US stock futures follow the footsteps of Wall Street, Treasury yields remain on the back foot below 0.70%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures