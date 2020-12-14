Gold Price Analysis: Bears targetting psychological $1,800

- Gold prices are under pressure as the US dollar stabilises.
- A meanwhile bottoming in the greenback could be in the making ahead of the Fed.
The price of gold is trading at $1,828.68, down some 0.6% and has travelled between a low of $1,819.16 and $1,855.60.
The US dollar is a major focus this week and is carving out a bottoming pattern on the daily chart.
Not only have there been covid vaccine progress, as well as hopes for US fiscal stimulus, but we will have the final Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week.
Investors have dumped the US dollar this year considering the size of the Fed’s balance sheet and a preference for flexible, average inflation targeting.
DXY W-formation in the making?
The DXY is under pressure but traders will take note of what could be the formation of a double bottom pattern leading towards a bullish W-formation.
Meanwhile, investors are expecting the FOMC to produce more clarity on forward guidance, but there could be a major twist to the plot given how dire the US economic outlook is.
''Given that US economic recovery is losing momentum and that a fresh fiscal package is still awaited from Congress, we see a chance that the Fed could go beyond forward guidance this week,'' analysts at Rabobank argued.
''That said, our central view is that the Fed will wait until outstanding issues surrounding the election have been cleared and hopefully until there is more fiscal stimulus in place before taking further policy stimulus.''
If there is a dovish outcome, on the other hand, gold could attract another speculative interest in the precious metal which has suffered from massive ETF outflows over the last six weeks.
''Following one of the largest monthly outflows in years, gold's call skew has strengthened, suggesting that the recent capitulation may have ultimately sparked speculative interest in gold's allure once again,'' analysts at TD Securities argued.
''The combination of additional stimulus and lower yields should keep real rates reverting on a downward trajectory and weigh on the USD, fueling capital allocations into precious metals.''
''Trend followers also hold a substantial amount of dry-powder to add to their net length in gold down the road, yet the waning upside momentum threatens to catalyze further liquidations from CTA trend followers should the yellow metal print a new low below $1770/oz.''
Gold technical analysis
The price action is sideways at support, but the bias remains weighted towards the downside and target of the confluence of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, structure and volume, analysis explained here.
Prior analysis:
Latest price action:
The bears remain in control having made a lower low. There would be more conviction on a daily close below resistance and ahead of the FOMC this week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.