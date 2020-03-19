Gold Price Analysis: Bears eyeing $1450 horizontal support, YTD lows

- Gold continued losing ground for the second straight session on Thursday.
- Bears are likely to wait for a sustained break through the $1450 support.
Gold added to the previous day's losses and edged lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday, sliding back closer to YTD lows set on the first day of this week.
The recent swing lows, around the $1450 region, marks an important horizontal support and should now act as a key pivotal point for the commodity's near-term trajectory.
Given the precious metal's inability to move back above the very important 200-day SMA, the technical set-up supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias but have moved on the verge of breaking into oversold territory and warrant some caution for aggressive traders.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned support before positioning for any further downfall, possibly towards challenging the $1400 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the key $1500 psychological mark (200-DMA) and any attempted move beyond might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
Gold daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1470.25
|Today Daily Change
|-15.85
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.07
|Today daily open
|1486.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1610.59
|Daily SMA50
|1585.64
|Daily SMA100
|1535.85
|Daily SMA200
|1501.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1546.57
|Previous Daily Low
|1472.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1703.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1504.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1500.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1518.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1457.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1428.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1383.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1530.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1575.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1604.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
