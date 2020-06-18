Gold Price Analysis: Bears challenge 2-week old ascending trend-line, around $1720 level

- Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from weekly tops amid resurgent USD demand.
- Sustained break through an ascending trend-line needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.
Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday bullish spike to fresh weekly tops, rather met with some fresh supply and has now dropped to a short-term ascending trend-line support. The said trend-line extends from the $1670 support area, or monthly lows, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for further weakness.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been drifting into the negative territory and support prospects for an eventual bearish break through the mentioned trend-line. However, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive traction – are yet to confirm the negative outlook and warrant some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the $1715 region before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move for the commodity. The downward trajectory might then drag the precious metal back towards weekly lows, around the $1704 area, en-route the key $1700 psychological mark amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand.
Some follow-through selling might turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards the $1670 horizontal zone, with some intermediate support near the $1685-80 region.
On the flip side, the $1730 horizontal zone might continue to act as an immediate resistance, above which the metal is likely to make a fresh attempt towards clearing the $1740-45 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond the mentioned hurdles now seems to set the stage for a move towards retesting multi-year tops, around the $1765 region.
Gold 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1721.74
|Today Daily Change
|-5.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1727.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.62
|Daily SMA50
|1714.11
|Daily SMA100
|1655.07
|Daily SMA200
|1577.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1730.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1712.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1744.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1719.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1723.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1716.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1705.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1698.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1733.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1740.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1751.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
