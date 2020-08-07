Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD backs off from record highs hit in early Asia

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

  • Gold has pulled back from the record high of $2,075. 
  • The 4-hour chart shows a bearish divergence of key indicators.

Gold is currently trading near $2,067 per ounce, having reached a record high of $2,075 during the early Asian trading hours. 

The 4-hour chart shows a bearish divergence of both the relative strength index and the stochastic indicator. Daily chart indicators, too, are reporting overbought conditions. 

As such, a further decline toward $2,060 may be seen. The overall trend, however, would remain bullish while prices are held above the ascending 10-day simple moving average, currently at $2,000.

Moreover, with central banks and governments pumping unprecedented amounts of liquidity into the global economy, scarce assets like gold are likely to continue rallying for the rest of the year. 

4-hour chart

Trend: intraday bearish

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 2068.16
Today Daily Change 5.20
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 2062.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1902.63
Daily SMA50 1809.82
Daily SMA100 1744.71
Daily SMA200 1640.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2069.78
Previous Daily Low 2034.66
Previous Weekly High 1984.8
Previous Weekly Low 1900
Previous Monthly High 1984.8
Previous Monthly Low 1757.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2056.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2048.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 2041.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 2020.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 2006.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 2076.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 2090.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 2112.06

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

