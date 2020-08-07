Gold has pulled back from the record high of $2,075.

The 4-hour chart shows a bearish divergence of key indicators.

Gold is currently trading near $2,067 per ounce, having reached a record high of $2,075 during the early Asian trading hours.

The 4-hour chart shows a bearish divergence of both the relative strength index and the stochastic indicator. Daily chart indicators, too, are reporting overbought conditions.

As such, a further decline toward $2,060 may be seen. The overall trend, however, would remain bullish while prices are held above the ascending 10-day simple moving average, currently at $2,000.

Moreover, with central banks and governments pumping unprecedented amounts of liquidity into the global economy, scarce assets like gold are likely to continue rallying for the rest of the year.

4-hour chart

Trend: intraday bearish

Technical levels