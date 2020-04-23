Gold Price Analysis: Approaching key resistance area at $1,740

Gold has rallied further on Thursday, as the evidence of the global economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdown starts to emerge. Bullion has extended its current rally from $1,661 lows on Tuesday, to reach resistance area at $1,740 and is on track to a 4% appreciation over the last two days.

From a technical point of view, intra-day charts show the XAU/USD standing on an upward trending support line from Tuesday’s low at $1,661 which is offering support right now at $1,720.

On the upside, the yellow metal has reached a relevant resistance level at $1,740, which capped the pair on April 14 and 16. If XAU/USD manages to break above that level, the next targets would be $1,748 before aiming towards October 2012 high at $1,796.

From a wider perspective, FX and commodities experts at TD Securities see XAU/USD appreciating well above the mentioned levels, boosted by the stimulus measures of the major central banks: “We buy gold at $1710/oz, targeting $1900/oz in anticipation of continued growth in investment demand amid massive and prolonged unconventional central bank stimulus.”

XAU/USD daily chart

XAU/USD

 

XAU/USD key levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1733.85
Today Daily Change 19.65
Today Daily Change % 1.15
Today daily open 1714.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1659.37
Daily SMA50 1621.51
Daily SMA100 1575.95
Daily SMA200 1531.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1718.74
Previous Daily Low 1680.24
Previous Weekly High 1747.82
Previous Weekly Low 1679.7
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1704.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1694.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 1690.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 1665.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 1651.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 1728.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 1742.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 1767.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

