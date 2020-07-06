Gold Price Analysis: Acceptance above $1775 is critical for the XAU bulls – Confluence Detector

Gold kicked-off a fresh week on the defensive amid the upbeat market mood, although held onto the $1770 level. The stimulus expectations led rally on the global stocks could likely weigh on the safe-haven. Key technical levels to watch.

The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the yellow metal faces a stiff resistance at $1776, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and Bollinger Band 15-minutes Middle and SMA100 1H.

The next upside hurdle awaits at $1777, where the previous day high and Fibonacci 38.2% one week coincide.

Acceptance above the latter will trigger a fresh rally towards the $1786 target, the previous month high.

Alternatively, the immediate downside appears cushioned at $1770, the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, Fibonacci 161.8% one-day and previous low on one-hour.

A break below that level could pave the way for additional declines, with $1759 (Fibonacci 23.6% one-month) on sellers’ radar.

