Gold Price Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci guards immediate upside towards $1,550

By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices hold onto recovery gains from 200-day SMA, pierce 100-day SMA.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement questions the run-up to 50-day SMA.
  • RSI recovery favors further pullback.

While extending its recovery gains, Gold prices rise 0.58% to $1,537.50 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the bullion accelerates the U-turn from 200-day SMA beyond 100-day SMA while also confronting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the precious metal’s rise from November 2019 to March 2020.

A sustained break of 1,544 immediate resistance, comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, will still need to cross the 50% of Fibonacci retracement, at $1,575 to aim for 50-day SMA level of $1,587.

In a case where the bulls manage to dominate past-$1,587, a $1,600 round-figure will be on their radars.

Also supporting the recovery moves is the RSI conditions that also bounce off the oversold area.

Alternatively, a daily closing below 200-day SMA level of $1,500 will set the tune for the bears to print fresh yearly lows under the recent one near $1,451.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1537.86
Today Daily Change 24.87
Today Daily Change % 1.64%
Today daily open 1512.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1620.62
Daily SMA50 1587.99
Daily SMA100 1535.53
Daily SMA200 1499.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1575.63
Previous Daily Low 1451.32
Previous Weekly High 1703.4
Previous Weekly Low 1504.72
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1498.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1528.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 1451
Daily Pivot Point S2 1389
Daily Pivot Point S3 1326.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 1575.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 1637.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 1699.62

 

 



