Gold Price Analysis: 50-bar SMA, two-week-old rising trendline will question sellers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices drop from monthly high, stays above short-term key support confluence.
  • An upside break will need to be validated by $1,600.
  • Break below $1,573 confirms short-term rising wedge bearish formation.

Gold prices decline to $1,580 ahead of the European session on Monday. The bullion initially surged to the highest since January 08 but couldn’t rise farther than $1,594 and witnessed a pullback. Even so, the bullion stays above the short-term support line and 50-bar SMA.

As a result, buyers will stay hopeful while targeting $1,590 and a one-week-old rising trend line, at $1,595 now, a break of which could propel the yellow metal towards $1,600 round-figure.

In a case where the bulls manage to dominate past-$1,600, the precious metal’s run-up to the yearly top surrounding $1,612 can’t be ruled out.

On the downside break below $1,573.30/72.80 confluence, a bearish chart pattern gets confirmed.

With that, sellers could aim for a late-January low near $1,564 prior to targeting the yearly low near $1,517.

Gold four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1580.56
Today Daily Change -6.27
Today Daily Change % -0.40%
Today daily open 1586.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1563.9
Daily SMA50 1515.69
Daily SMA100 1502.96
Daily SMA200 1451.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1589.79
Previous Daily Low 1571
Previous Weekly High 1589.79
Previous Weekly Low 1563.46
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1582.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1578.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 1575.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 1563.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 1556.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 1594.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 1601.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 1612.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds onto gains amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of data

EUR/USD holds onto gains amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of data

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.11, consolidating Friday's gains. The US dollar is attempting a recovery as treasury yields rise despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. EZ and US PMIs are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls as no trade deal Brexit fears rise

GBP/USD falls as no trade deal Brexit fears rise

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, down. UK PM Johnson will reportedly adopt a tough line in talks with the EU about a future trade deal post-Brexit. Final Manufacturing PMI is also eyed.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Coronavirus devastates Chinese markets, Boris pressures the pound, US data eyed

Forex Today: Coronavirus devastates Chinese markets, Boris pressures the pound, US data eyed

Coronavirus news: The number of official cases has topped 17,000, and the death toll is around 360. The first death outside China has been reported, and additional airlines have limited flights to the mainland. 

Read more

Gold: 50-bar SMA, two-week-old rising trendline to offer support?

Gold: 50-bar SMA, two-week-old rising trendline to offer support?

Gold prices dropped from a monthly high near $1595 but currently hold above short-term key support confluence. An upside break will need to be validated by $1,600. Break below $1,573 confirms short-term rising wedge bearish formation.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures