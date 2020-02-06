Gold Price Analysis: 21-day SMA questions bullish spinning top on daily chart

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold fails to extend bounce off multi-day low.
  • A bullish candlestick pattern needs validation from a break of 21-day SMA.
  • 50% of Fibonacci retracement limits near-term declines.

Gold prices step back to $1,555.50 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal stays below 21-day SMA despite portraying a bullish candlestick formation the previous day.

As a result, the bullion needs to cross a 21-day SMA level of $1,563 to justify the bullish spinning top and aim for 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of December 2019 to January 08 upside near $1,575.

In a case where the quote manages to stay positive above $1,575, it’s the run-up to the monthly top surrounding $1,594 and $1,600 round-figure can’t be ruled out.

Alternatively, $1,536/35 area including January 14 low and 50% Fibonacci retracement limits the precious metal’s near-term declines.

Should there be a downside below $1,535, the yearly bottom close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at $1,517, will gain the bear’s attention ahead of $1,500 mark.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1556.14
Today Daily Change -0.88
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 1557.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1563.42
Daily SMA50 1522.01
Daily SMA100 1504.91
Daily SMA200 1456.19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1562.46
Previous Daily Low 1547.56
Previous Weekly High 1589.79
Previous Weekly Low 1563.46
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1556.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1553.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 1548.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 1540.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 1534
Daily Pivot Point R1 1563.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 1570.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 1578.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD keeps gains despite dismal Aussie trade and consumer spending data

AUD/USD keeps gains despite dismal Aussie trade and consumer spending data

The Australian dollar continues to trade in the positive territory despite the weaker-than-expected Aussie data release. Aussie remains bid on speculation that RBA may keep rates on hold for a longer time.  

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls in charge, seeking 110 handle as risk sentiment improves

USD/JPY: Bulls in charge, seeking 110 handle as risk sentiment improves

USD/JPY is trading on the bid, although capped below the 110 handle as traders await the US NFP at the end of the week for further evidence of a hotter economic performance and the start of the year for the world's largest economy.

USD/JPY News

US Dollar - What Makes it the Strongest of Them All

US Dollar - What Makes it the Strongest of Them All

The Dow Jones Industrial Averages is heading back to record highs as the WHO confirmed 3,100 new cases in China over the last 24 hours. There are also two cruise ships quarantined in Asia that is stranding more than 5,000 passengers.

Read more

Gold: 21-day SMA questions bullish spinning top on daily chart

Gold: 21-day SMA questions bullish spinning top on daily chart

Gold prices step back to $1,555.50 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal stays below 21-day SMA despite portraying a bullish candlestick formation the previous day. 50% of Fibonacci retracement limits near-term declines.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures