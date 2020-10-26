Gold Price Analysis: $1883 is the level to beat for the XAU/USD bears – Confluence Detector

Gold is under pressure starting out a fresh week, battling $1900 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar. The greenback regains ground on Monday, as the second wave of the coronavirus accelerates at full steam in Europe while the US sees a record daily surge in cases. Meanwhile, the ongoing wrangling over the US fiscal stimulus deal, with fading hopes of an agreement likely to be reached ahead of next week’s Presidential election, also continue to bode well for the dollar.
The flight to safety has also boosted the US Treasuries, knocking-off the yields. If selling pressure intensifies around the Treasury yields, it could help put a floor under the non-yielding gold. Let’s take a look at gold on the charts for key trading levels in the final week ahead of the US election.
Gold: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the path of least resistance for the bright metal appears to the downside, with minimal support levels seen ahead of the critical cushion at $1883, which is the confluence of the pivot point one-day S2 and Fibonacci 23.6% one-month.
Ahead of that level, the bears could be challenged by $1886, which is the pivot point one-week S1.
On the flip side, the bulls are likely to have a hard time recovering ground above the $1900 level, as a dense cluster of resistance is aligned around $1902.30, the intersection of the previous high four-hour, Fibonacci38.2% one-month and one-day.
Further north, the convergence of the SMA50 four-hour and Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1907 will offer the next resistance.
Acceptance above the $1910 level is critical to reviving the near-term bullish momentum. At the point, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week lies.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150
AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading towards 0.7150 amid a bounce in the S&P 500 futures. Australian dollar’s recovery from last week's lows at 0.7020 has stalled on Monday below 0.7160. All eyes will be on RBA's speakers.
USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, looks to 104.50
The USD/JPY pair extends its retreat below 105.00, tracking the corrective pullback in the US dollar amid a risk reset. The spot rose to its highest level in five days at 105.06 on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains during the American trading hours.
Gold remains below key counter-trendline resistance
Gold is not going down without a fight on the short-term time frames. The broader bias remains in the hands of the bears. Gold is under pressure on the weekly and daily chart, but the 4-hour time frame is proving problematic to the bearish case.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data
WTI attempts a recovery but not out of the woods yet, as sellers continue to lurk around $38.80 levels amid the cautious market mood. Saudi Oil Minister’s comments, USD retreats support oil. Coronavirus data and API crude stockpiles in focus.
Panic selling can lead to multi-day FX moves
The mood is shifting in the financial markets. With eight days until the US Presidential election, investors are finally growing nervous. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points intraday and typically when there is such an aggressive one day decline, further losses are likely.