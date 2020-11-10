Gold (XAU/USD) attempts a dead cat bounce towards $1900, having witnessed a massive turnaround on Monday. The metal slumped almost 5% to six-week lows at $1850 after Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine trial success alongside other companies’ likely vaccine approval revived hopes of a solid global economic recovery.
The vaccine optimism led markets to rethink the need for a fiscal and monetary policy stimulus, thereby, boding ill for the inflation-hedge, gold. Further, the risk-on rally in the global stocks lifted the Treasury yields, which in turn, powered the dollar bulls.
How is gold positioned technically?
Gold: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the yellow metal’s recovery ran into fresh offers below the $1889 barrier, which is the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.
A break above which the immediate cap appears at $1891. Follow-through buying interest could prompt the bulls to take on the significant resistance at $1902, the confluence of the SMA200 four-hour, SMA100 and 10 one-day.
Meanwhile, a dense cluster of healthy resistance levels around $1906 will be put to test if the buyers regain control. That level is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month and one-week.
To the downside, strong support awaits at $1878, where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and one-day coincide with the Bollinger Band 15-minutes Middle.
A failure to hold above the latter could expose the minor cap at $1873, the previous week low.
A sharp decline cannot be ruled out on an acceptance below the aforesaid level, opening floors for a test of the previous month low at $1860.
Further south, a test of the $1849 September 28 low remains on the cards.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds 5-day SMA support as Treasury yields drop
EUR/USD bounces from key support on the 1.1800 level, as treasury yields yield retreat from five-month highs, weakening demand for the US dollar. Markets focus on the possibility of renewed lockdown restrictions in the US. Data wise, the focus will be on the German Zew survey.
When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD buyers challenge 1.3200 ahead of Tuesday’s London open. In addition to the US dollar’s fresh weakness, the increasing hopes of soft Brexit also favor the bulls. Focus shifts to the UK jobs data, with the ILO Unemployment Rate seen higher at 4.8% in September.
Gold recovers from 6-week low but bias remains bearish
Gold charts mild recovery after Monday's 4.56% crash. Risks remain skewed to the downside with prices trading well below Monday's high. Risks remain skewed to the downside with prices trading well below Monday's high.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.
Covid-19 vaccine: A white swan for a ruffled stock market
Global capital markets were stirred today following the news that the prototype Covid-19 vaccine that is being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has prevented over '90 per cent of symptomatic infections' in a clinical trial of thousands of volunteers.