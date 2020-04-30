Gold Price Analysis: 100-HMA probes bulls above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

- Gold struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves.
- A one-week-old resistance line adds to the upside barriers.
- Sellers can have 50% Fibonacci retracement as an extra rest-point.
Gold prices, currently around $1,714, fail to remain strong after snapping the three-day losing streak the previous day. The reason could be the bullion’s confrontations to the 100-HMA during Thursday’s Asian session.
Even so, the precious metal stays above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of it April 16-21 fall, which in turn pleases the buyers.
However, a sustained break of $1,714.50 level, comprising 100-HMA, will have to cross the weekly resistance line, near $1,725 before aiming $1,733.00.
In a case the commodity manages to stay strong beyond $1,733, it’s run-up to challenge the multi-year high surrounding $1,748 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, a downside break below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,709 could take rest on a $1,700 mark, also encompassing 50% Fibonacci retracement.
If at all there prevails a further decline below $1,700, $1,690 holds the gate for the metal’s drop towards the previous week low near $1,661.
Gold hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1713.49
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1713.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1685.41
|Daily SMA50
|1635.21
|Daily SMA100
|1588.52
|Daily SMA200
|1538.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1717.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1698.06
|Previous Weekly High
|1739
|Previous Weekly Low
|1661.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1710.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1705.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1701.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1689.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1681.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1721.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1729.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1741.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
