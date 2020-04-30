Gold Price Analysis: 100-HMA probes bulls above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

  • Gold struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves.
  • A one-week-old resistance line adds to the upside barriers.
  • Sellers can have 50% Fibonacci retracement as an extra rest-point.

Gold prices, currently around $1,714, fail to remain strong after snapping the three-day losing streak the previous day. The reason could be the bullion’s confrontations to the 100-HMA during Thursday’s Asian session.

Even so, the precious metal stays above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of it April 16-21 fall, which in turn pleases the buyers.

However, a sustained break of $1,714.50 level, comprising 100-HMA, will have to cross the weekly resistance line, near $1,725 before aiming $1,733.00.

In a case the commodity manages to stay strong beyond $1,733, it’s run-up to challenge the multi-year high surrounding $1,748 can’t be ruled out.

On the contrary, a downside break below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,709 could take rest on a $1,700 mark, also encompassing 50% Fibonacci retracement.

If at all there prevails a further decline below $1,700, $1,690 holds the gate for the metal’s drop towards the previous week low near $1,661.

Gold hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1713.49
Today Daily Change 0.25
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1713.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1685.41
Daily SMA50 1635.21
Daily SMA100 1588.52
Daily SMA200 1538.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1717.96
Previous Daily Low 1698.06
Previous Weekly High 1739
Previous Weekly Low 1661.18
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1710.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1705.66
Daily Pivot Point S1 1701.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 1689.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 1681.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1721.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 1729.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 1741.35

 

 

