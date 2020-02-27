Gold Price Analysis: $1,652 resistance critical after Trump's coronavirus speech – Confluence Detector

Coronavirus news continues hogging the headlines as President Donald Trump addressed the press about the outbreak. Gold, the safe-haven asset, has stabilized after a massive rally. What are the technical levels to watch in XAU/USD?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that $1,652 is the immediate resistance line. It is the convergence of the Bollinger Band one-day Upper, the previous daily high and the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1, and the BB 4h-Middle.
Looking up, the next upside target is $1,666, where the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 2 meets the price, and it is closely followed by $1,669, where the PP 1d-R2 and PP 1w-R1 meet up.
Gold is struggling with $1,650, which is a juncture including the previous weekly high, the Simple Moving Average 5-1h, and the SMA 10-15m.
Further support awaits at $1,645, which is the confluence of the SMA 50-1h, the SMA 50-15m, the BB 15min-Lower, the SMA 5-4h, and the SMA 10-4h.
Further down, low support awaits at $1,632, which is where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and the BB 1h-Lower converge.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Better bid around 1.09, Eurozone sentiment data eyed
EUR/USD is on the rise but struggling to take out Wednesday's high. The bulls need to invalidate Wednesday's doji candle to invite stronger buying pressure. Coronavirus has hit the US shores and could keep USD on the defensive. The euro to take cues from Eurozone consumer and industrial confidence data.
GBP/USD consolidates losses ahead of UK’s list of post-Brexit negotiation goals
GBP/USD recovers from three-day low amid broad US dollar weakness. UK will release its mandate for the post-Brexit trade talk with the EU. BoE’s Cunliffe, US data and coronavirus updates will also keep traders busy.
Forex Today: Coronavirus pandemic fears intensify, US 10-year T-yields hit fresh record lows
With the coronavirus pandemic fears intensifying each passing day, especially after the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the virus is spreading faster outside China, the risk sentiment remained soured in Thursday’s Asian trading.
WTI hits lowest since January 2019, monthly chart shows major bear cross
With oil prices falling to 13-month lows, a widely-tracked lagging indicator has turned bearish for the first time in multiple decades. The sell-off could be associated with the flight to safety triggered by concerns the coronavirus is spreading outside China.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.