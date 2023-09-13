Gold poised to slump into $1,900 on uptick in US inflation, CPI clocks 14-month high

- Gold takes a step lower for Wednesday, approaching $1,900.00.
- US inflation is proving stubborn, sapping strength from the XAU/USD.
- Gold traders will need movement from the Federal Reserve on rates before bullish momentum can spin back up.
The XAU/USD wrapped up Wednesday trading clipping into its lowest prices in three weeks, tapping a fresh low of $1,905 into the ticker tape as the US inflation landscape continues to frustrate gold bugs.
Gold continues to etch in a rejection from the $1,940.00 level after last week’s action saw the yellow metal retreat as US Treasury yields and a stubborn US Dollar (USD) continue to plague the Gold chart. The precious metal is well off the year’s highs above $2,060.00.
US inflation proves a sticky weight on Gold prices
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) printed 0.6% for the month of August, an acceleration of the previous month’s 0.2% printing, and inflation concerns are weighing down the XAU/USD. Annualized CPI rose 3.7% versus the market forecast 3.6%.
The uptick in US inflation is causing markets to re-evaluate the odds of further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed), despite the Fed on pace to hold rates steady at their upcoming rate call next week.
While inflation figures are on the rise, many investors are not entirely surprised, and the downside on Gold is limited. CPI figures, while tipping into the high end, are largely congregated in the volatile energies section, driven by rising fuel costs and tricky food prices. Core CPI, the basket of goods excluding fuels and food, rose by 0.3% last month, versus the expected 0.2%. Still above market expectations, but a significant step down from the all-prices total CPI headline figure.
The gasoline component of the CPI rose 10.6% in a single month, and overall energies climbed 5.6%. Rising shelter costs also contributed to the inflation index’s gains, with rents increasing for the 40th straight month, up 0.3% for August.
Bolstered concerns about shifts in the Fed rate hike cycle is providing broad-base support for the USD, keeping a cap on Gold prices in the near-term as investors flock to the Greenback in defensive positioning.
Gold bulls will be looking for a firmer picture about future rate cuts from the Fed moving forward, and the XAU/USD is likely to remain constrained to the downside until evidence of a reversal of the Fed’s momentum on the rate hike cycle begins to crystallize.
Elsewhere in the Gold landscape, US President Joe Biden’s White House administration is toying with the idea of instituting a royalty on precious metals extracted within the US; the royalties on hardrock minerals harvesting would be the first of its kind in the US.
A variable 4% to 8% net royalty would be applied to any precious metals pulled from federal lands within the US. The royalty would require a reversal of an 1872 law that specifically prevents the US from collecting mining royalties on hardrock mineral extraction, a measure that is unlikely to pass the Republican-held US Congress.
The royalty, if it were to succeed, would impact around 750 hardrock mines throughout the US, the majority of which are located in the West. The measure would also conflict with the White House’s current proposals to try and spur further investment in precious metals mining already under way within the US.
XAU/USD technical outlook
Daily candlesticks have Gold trading back into the low end, and is set to face a support zone around the $1,900.00 major handle. A declining trendline from May’s highs into the $2,050.00 region continues to hold as lower highs mark in an extension of topside resistance.
The 50- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages are flashing a bearish stance, with the 50-day SMA parked near $1,930.00 with the 100-day SMA sitting just beneath $1,950.00 and leaning towards the bearish side. The pullback from August’s low near $1,890.00 has sent the 50-day SMA sideways, but the longer SMA is consolidating bearish pressure.
XAU/USD daily chart
XAU/USD technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1908.12
|Today Daily Change
|-5.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1913.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1917.33
|Daily SMA50
|1932
|Daily SMA100
|1949.15
|Daily SMA200
|1920.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1924.6
|Previous Daily Low
|1907.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1946.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1915.33
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1914.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1918.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1905.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1898.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1888.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1922.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1932.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1939.83
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0750 as US Dollar gains momentum Premium
The US Dollar rebounded momentarily after a brief decline following the release of US CPI data, aided by a deteriorating market sentiment on Wall Street. EUR/USD pair retreated below 1.0750 and is holding onto its daily losses. The focus now shifts to the ECB meeting and US data scheduled for Thursday.
GBP/USD fails to rise above 1.2500
GBP/USD rebounded at the 200-day SMA after the release of US inflation data and reached levels above 1.2500. However, it failed to sustain above that level. During the American session, the pair pulled back due to a recovery in the US Dollar, and a decline in US stocks.
Gold on its way to test $1,900 Premium
Gold trades at around $1,910 in the American afternoon, losing ground for a second consecutive day. Major assets seesawed within familiar levels throughout the first half of the day, as investors held ground ahead of the release of United States (US) inflation figures.
US CPI annual inflation comes in above expectations at 3.7%, Bitcoin price rests above $26,000
United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). While the market was expecting an increase in inflation on a yearly basis, it was taken by surprise as the actual CPI rate exceeded the forecasts.
European equities close down 0.4%, FTSE tries to hold on
European equity indexes finished Wednesday broadly lower as investors brace for the latest rate call from the European Central Bank (ECB).