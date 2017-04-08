Gold plummets to weekly lows below $1260 on greenback strength

Gold plummets to weekly lows below $1260 on greenback strengthBy Eren Sengezer
The ounce troy of the precious metal depreciated against the US dollar on Friday with the XAU/USD pair falling to its lowest level since July 26 at $1254. As of writing, the pair was trading at $1258, losing 0.85%, or $10.8, on the day.
Following the better than expected employment figures from the United States, the US Dollar Index gained traction and surpassed mid-93s for the first time this week to refresh its weekly peak at 93.65. As of writing, the index was at 93.50, gaining 0.85% on the day. In addition to the solid NFP data, which decreased to 209K in July but still beat the market expectation of 183K, trade balance numbers also came in better than expected as it contracted to $43.6 billion from $46.4 billion.
- US: Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 209,000 in July
- US: Goods and services deficit was $43.6 billion in June, down $2.7 billion from May
On the other hand, supported by today's optimistic data, major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day higher, hurting the demand for traditional safe-havens like the XAU. At the moment, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is adding 13 points while the S&P 500 is up 0.04%. With no more macro data left in the session, the pair's price action is likely to be impacted by the market sentiment and the greenback demand.
Technical outlook
With today's downfall, the CCI indicator on the daily graph returned to 0, suggesting that the bullish momentum faded away completely. The pair could face the initial support at $1251.50 (20-DMA), $1243 (Jul. 26 low) and $1231 (200-DMA). On the flip side, resistances could be seen at $1265 (Jul. 27 high), $1274 (Aug. 1 high) and $1279 (Jun. 14 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.