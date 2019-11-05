Gold plummets to near 1-week lows, around $1490 region

- Trade optimism continued weighing on the commodity’s safe-haven status.
- A strong upsurge in the US bond yields added to the intraday selling pressure.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand further collaborated to the weaker tone.
Gold came under some heavy selling pressure during the early North-American session and tumbled to near one-week lows, around the $1490 region in the last minute.
The precious metal extended its pullback from the upper band of a one-month-old trading range, with a combination of negative forces exerting some heavy downward pressure for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
Weighed down by a combination of negative forces
Against the backdrop of the growing optimism over a possible US-China trade deal later this month, the prevalent risk-on mood was seen as one of the key factors weighing on traditional safe-haven assets – including Gold.
Fading safe-haven demand was further reinforced by a strong intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which helped revived the US Dollar demand and also drove flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
Adding to this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained move below the key $1500 psychological mark further contributed to the latest leg of a sudden drop over the past hour or so.
Moving ahead, Tuesday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of ISM non-manufacturing PMI – will now be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities around the dollar-denominated commodity.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1491.65
|Today Daily Change
|-16.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.12
|Today daily open
|1508.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1496.23
|Daily SMA50
|1504.07
|Daily SMA100
|1472.77
|Daily SMA200
|1387.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1514.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1504.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1515.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1481.1
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1508.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1510.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1503.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1499.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1493.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1514.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1519.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1524.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.11 in extended sell-off, ahead of data
EUR/USD extends its falls and dips below 1.11, the lowest in a week. Optimism about trade lowers the chances of US rate hike, strengthening the dollar. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.
USD/JPY: Risk appetite exposes 109.30 resistance
Asian equities rallied following Wall Street’s lead, underpinning the pair. US Treasury yields extend their recovery to fresh one-week highs. USD/JPY set to continue advancing on positive market mood.
Gold plummets to near 1-week lows, around $1490 region
Gold came under some heavy selling pressure during the early North-American session and tumbled to near one-week lows, around the $1490 region in the last minute.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Multi-trillion business fuels Stellar Lumens’ bonfire
The hot topic of the day is Stellar Lumens and the great campfire it has set up to burn around 50 million tokens. The market response has been an increase of more than 20% in XLM’s price during the Asian session.