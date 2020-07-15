Gold on the back-foot amid risk-on mood, downside remains limited

- The prevalent risk-on mood exerted some pressure on the safe-haven precious metal.
- Concerns over worsening US-China relations, surging COVID-19 cases helped limit losses.
- Weaker USD extended some additional support, warranting caution for bearish traders.
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session, albeit has still managed to hold above the $1800 mark.
The precious metal failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday bounce from one-week lows and witnessed a modest pullback from the $1810-11 resistance zone. The prevalent risk-on environment was seen as one of the key factors that undermined demand for traditional safe-haven assets and exerted some pressure on the safe-haven commodity.
The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. The upbeat market mood was evident from strong gains in the equity markets. However, the downside seemed cushioned amid concerns over the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases globally and worsening US-China relations.
It is worth reporting that the US President Donald Trump signed a bill, sanctioning Chinese officials involved in enacting Hong Kong’s national security laws. Trump also signed an executive order that ends Hong Kong’s preferential trade status. China was quick to respond and threatened to impose retaliatory sanctions against US individuals/entities.
This coupled with the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling extended some additional support to the dollar-denominated commodity and should help limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for any meaningful corrective slide.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1807.46
|Today Daily Change
|-1.68
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1809.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1774.64
|Daily SMA50
|1741.98
|Daily SMA100
|1691.19
|Daily SMA200
|1604.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1810.98
|Previous Daily Low
|1790.42
|Previous Weekly High
|1818.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.16
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1803.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1798.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1796.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1782.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1775.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1816.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1824.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1837.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.