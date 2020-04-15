Gold off lows, still in the red around $1720 ahead of US macro data

- A strong pickup in the USD demand exerted some intraday selling pressure on gold.
- Reviving safe-haven demand, amid sliding equity markets, extended some support.
- Investors now look forward to the US economic data for a fresh trading impetus.
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to recover a part of its early lost ground to the $1708-07 region.
A strong pickup in the US dollar demand exerted some intraday downward pressure and dragged the dollar-denominated commodity away from multi-year tops, around the $1747-48 region set in the previous session.
However, a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, as depicted by a sea of red across the equity markets, underpinned the precious metal's safe-haven demand and helped limit deeper losses, rather attracted some dip-buying.
The global risk sentiment took a knock after the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic could cause the world economy to shrink by 3% in 2020, the biggest collapse since the Great Depression.
The latest development comes amid expectations of a prolonged period of low/negative interest rates and aggressive fiscal stimulus measures by governments extend some additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and wait for the US economic releases to assess the economic damage caused by the COVID-19-induced lockdowns, which should produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1721.91
|Today Daily Change
|-5.75
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1727.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1607.19
|Daily SMA50
|1605.09
|Daily SMA100
|1561.6
|Daily SMA200
|1522.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1747.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1709.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1690.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1609.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1733.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1724
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1708.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1689.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1670.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1747.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1766.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1785.78
