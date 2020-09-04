Gold: NFP to emerge as the key decider for next direction

Gold (XAU/USD) extended the previous sell-off and finished Thursday in the red around $1931. Despite the overnight bounce in gold, the bulls remain unnerved ahead of the critical US Non-farm payrolls data due to be published later on Friday at 12:30 GMT, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
Key quotes
“The key US jobs report will offer fresh hints on the strength of the economic recovery, given the slowdown in jobs growth. The economy is expected to add 1400K jobs in August vs. +1763K prior while the jobless rate is seen ticking lower to 9.8% from July’s 10.2%. Any disappointment in the labor market report could prompt the return of the dollar bears and bode well for gold. In the meantime, the pre-NFP caution trading is likely to remain in play, with the dollar dynamics closely followed.”
“On the daily chart, the spot clings onto the critical triangle support at $1925 in the lead up to the US payrolls release. On the flip side, the downward-facing 21-daily Simple Moving Average (DMA) at $1955 could limit the advances.”
“The daily RSI trades neutral at the midline, suggesting a lack of clear directional bias.”
“The path of least resistance appears to the upside, in light of a bunch of healthy support levels in the major SMAs.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower after weak German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.1850 after German factory orders, ahead of critical Non-Farm Payrolls. The US likely continued gaining jobs, albeit at a slower pace.
GBP/USD trades below 1.33 ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses under 1.33, awaiting the US jobs report. Uncertainty about the furlough scheme and Brexit have been weighing on the pound.
Gold in consolidation ahead of NFP, key levels to watch
Gold (XAU/USD) has pulled back from the recent troughs amid a sharp sell-off in the global markets. The bounce, however, lacks follow-through, as the traders remain on the side-lines ahead of the critical US Non-farm payrolls data.
Forex Today: Market froth falls off, dollar ready to rock on all-important Non-Farm Payrolls
Stocks markets finally endured a significant downward correction led by tech stocks. The US dollar has stabilized after staging a recovery and ahead of August's Non-Farm Payrolls, which is set to show a slower recovery.
WTI: Oil falls back below 200-day SMA
WTI flips the 200-day SMA into support after rejection at $41.28. A close below Thursday's low may invite more substantial chart-driven selling. The black gold created a candle with a long lower wick on Thursday.