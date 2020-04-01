Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD under pressure below $1600/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD is correcting down after the massive bull-run seen last week.
  • XAU/USD is set to remain under pressure below the 1600 mark.
 

XAU/USD daily chart

 
Gold is consolidating the bullish spike originating from the 2020 lows while trading now below the 50 DMA (daily simple moving average). 
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
XAU/USD is trading below the 1600 level and the 50/200 SMAs suggesting a negative bias in the medium term as sellers want a break below the 1560 support level en route towards 1520 and potentially to 1450 if the bears gather enough steam. Resistance can be expected near 1600, 1615 and 1640 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1586.62
Today Daily Change 8.73
Today Daily Change % 0.55
Today daily open 1577.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1590.67
Daily SMA50 1590.32
Daily SMA100 1544.6
Daily SMA200 1511.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1623.74
Previous Daily Low 1574.53
Previous Weekly High 1644.54
Previous Weekly Low 1482.74
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1593.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1604.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 1560.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 1542.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 1511.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 1609.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 1641.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 1658.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

