Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD starts the week sidelined above $1600/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD rose sharply last week as the Fed announced no limit to its bond-buying scheme.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1636 level. 
 

XAU/USD daily chart

 
XAU/USD is in consolidation mode after the recent bullish break. Gold remains confined in the 1600/1640 price range as investors are looking for directions.
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
The bullion is trading above the 1614 support level and the main SMAs on the four-hour. Buyers stay in control as they are eying a break of the 1636 resistance en route to the 1660 level and 1700 figure if gold gathers enough momentum. Support can be expected near 1614, 1600 and 1560 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 1636, 1660, 1700
Support: 1614, 1600, 1560
 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1618.15
Today Daily Change -8.51
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 1626.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1591.73
Daily SMA50 1588.7
Daily SMA100 1541.74
Daily SMA200 1509.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1632.35
Previous Daily Low 1614.45
Previous Weekly High 1644.54
Previous Weekly Low 1482.74
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1621.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1625.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 1616.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 1606.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 1598.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 1634.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 1642.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 1652.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD approaches 1.1000 as dollar keeps recovering

EUR/USD approaches 1.1000 as dollar keeps recovering

The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh daily lows below 1.1050 as the greenback is in recovery mode after collapsing last Friday. Market’s mood depressed amid coronavirus pandemic.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stable around 1.2400

GBP/USD stable around 1.2400

The Pound is among the best performers against the greenback, refusing to give up. GBP/USD hovers around 1.2400 despite COVID-19 taking its toll on government.

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: Bulls try to take the reins again, XRP in front

Cryptocurrencies: Bulls try to take the reins again, XRP in front

The XRP/USD pair is best positioned to escape the bearish trap that has gripped the market in recent weeks. Ether needs to do better than BTC, as it has happened over the weekend. Market sentiment is at a negative extreme, an invitation to a short-term upward shift.

Read more

XAU/USD starts the week sidelined above $1600/oz

XAU/USD starts the week sidelined above $1600/oz

XAU/USD is in consolidation mode after the recent bullish break. Gold remains confined in the 1600/1640 price range as investors are looking for directions.

Gold News

WTI closes in on multi-year lows, trades around $20.50 on demand concerns

WTI closes in on multi-year lows, trades around $20.50 on demand concerns

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posted losses for the sixth straight time last meek and is now looking to close the month of March more than 50% lower. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures